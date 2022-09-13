Harry Styles Encourages Voter Registration With a Harryween Concert Incentive

Harry Styles has a proposition for his U.S. fans: if they register to vote, he just might invite them over to Harry’s House for a special Halloween celebration. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, the singer is partnering with the non-profit voter registration organization HeadCount to boost voter turnout.

Fans who check their voter registration status through HeadCount’s website can win a chance to travel to Los Angeles for Harryween, the second year of his costumed concert extravaganza. The sweepstake winner will receive two floor tickets for the show at the Kia Forum on Oct. 31, travel accommodations, and merchandise, including a signed poster from Styles.

“In 2020, 78% of the people that HeadCount registered turned out to vote, so we know these artist partnerships are effective,” HeadCount’s co-founder and executive director Andy Bernstein told Billboard. “Having the support of individuals like Harry Styles has a tremendous impact.”

HeadCount has previously teamed up with Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Panic! at the Disco, and more to encourage voter registration.

While Styles doesn’t spend too much time communicating with his fans online, he took to Twitter during the 2020 presidential election to endorse Joe Biden, writing: “If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness.” The tweet racked up over a million likes.

Bernstein added: “This is especially important for the midterms, which often receive less media attention than the presidential elections. It helps us reach more potential voters and ensure people get their voices heard.”