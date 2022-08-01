Harry Styles Performs Wolf Alice’s ‘No Hard Feelings’ With Ellie Rowsell

Harry Styles ended the European leg of his ‘Love on Tour’ last night (31 July) and brought out Wolf Alice vocalist Ellie Rowsell for a duet.

The London band was supporting Styles on the tour, which has run throughout this month. Styles joined Rowsell at the Altice Arena in Lisbon on the last night of the tour to perform ‘No Hard Feelings’, a song taken from their recent album Blue Weekend.

Styles’ current tour comes on the back of his third studio album, Harry’s House, which came out in May.

Watch him perform ‘No Hard Feelings’ with Rowsell below.

During the last show touring with openers Wolf Alice, Harry Styles performed the band’s song “No Hard Feelings” with lead singer Ellie Rowsell in Portugal. pic.twitter.com/xn4TcfGdzD — B-Sides (@BSidesTV) July 31, 2022

Earlier on in the tour, Styles had to cancel his scheduled performance in Copenhagen after three people were killed in a mass shooting near the venue.

The singer had been set to perform at the Royal Arena in the Danish capital as part of the current European leg of his 2022 tour.

In a statement issued by Live Nation, however, the performance was “cancelled by the direction of the Danish Police” following a shooting that took place at Field’s mall – a shopping centre located approximately 500 metres from the venue.

“We are all truly devastated by the events of today and our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” the message continued. “We are looking into future possibilities for the show, and hope to be able to give ticket buyers direct information as soon as possible.”

Styles later shared his own statement on social media. “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city,” he wrote.

‘Love on Tour’ carries on later this year, with a host of US shows, including 15 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Last week, Harry’s House was also nominated for the 2022 Mercury Prize.

