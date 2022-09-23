Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Team Up for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Song

Amid all the infighting, awkward press conferences, festival no-shows, hypothetical spitting, on- and off-screen romance and general tabloid drama, the Don’t Worry Darling team has unveiled actual consumable content devoid and divorced (to the best of their ability) of the pretty hate machine now inextricably linked to Olivia Wilde’s sophomore effort.

“With You All the Time,” a duet between the film’s stars and on-screen love interests Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, closes the film’s soundtrack. Over minimalist piano that channels Julee Cruise, Lana Del Rey or your favorite smoky chanteuse, Pugh repeats the song’s title, following the piano line. Styles does not sing on the track, crushing the dreams of many reading this post.

In a interview with Variety, Wilde said Styles called her during pre-production to ask about the song and its melody. He got got back to her almost instantly. “Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film,” Wilde said. “He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.’”

Of the song, Styles added, “I wanted something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context. I remember first playing it on the piano, and it had a sort of homemade nursery rhyme feel to it. Applied to the different moments in the film, I think it takes on a couple of different lives — I hope.”

While Styles doesn’t get to sing in the film, fans can see him when the film opens Sept. 23. It’s one of two major films Styles is set to star in this year, with Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, arriving Nov. 4.