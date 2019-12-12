 Watch Harry Styles Perform a Crosswalk Concert on 'Corden' - Rolling Stone
Watch Harry Styles Perform a Crosswalk Concert on ‘Corden’

It involves watermelon costumes, modern dance and a zip line

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Harry Styles usually performs in arenas, but this week he’s taking his music to the streets. In a segment for The Late Late Show, Styles performed several of his tracks in a Los Angeles crosswalk for commuters and passersby.

Citing Jimmy Kimmel Live and Good Morning America, host James Corden surprises Styles with an opportunity to put on an outdoor concert, pointing to Beverly Blvd outside the CBS studios. “You’ll close this whole street down for me to perform a concert?” Style marvels. “That’s amazing.” “Not exactly,” Corden says. “But we will be closing down the crosswalk when the light is red and you will have access to that for 30 seconds at a time. Along with anyone else who wants to use it.”

Corden also taps a crew of dancers to help Styles, who claims he never uses dancers and asks for his band. In a haphazard fashion, Styles and his new crew run into the crosswalk and perform quick versions of “Kiwi,” “Lights Up,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Sign of the Times.” There’s even pyro effects, a giant “Harry Styles” glitter sign and actual watermelon costumes for Corden and the dancers. For the finale, Styles soars across the street on a zip line rig.

Styles stepped in as the host of The Late Late Show on Tuesday evening and performed a mini version of “Carpool Karaoke” alongside Corden. The ex-One Direction singer’s sophomore album, Fine Line, is out December 13th.

