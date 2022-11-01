Harry Styles, Dressed as Danny Zuko From ‘Grease,‘ Covers ’Hopelessly Devoted to You’

Happy Harryween! On Monday, Harry Styles emerged on stage for his Halloween show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles dressed in his best Danny Zuko, channeling Grease and performing a cover of the late Olivia Newton-John‘s “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

While rocking a sleeveless black shirt with the word “Harryween” written on the back, and a thick black wig reminiscent of the beloved John Travolta character, Styles showed off his best Grease dance moves as he covered the standout track from the film’s soundtrack, and performed his typical setlist throughout the show.

“But baby, can’t you see there’s nothing else for me to do?/I’m hopelessly devoted to you,” Styles sang, raising his hand and hitting the high vocal notes to perfection. “But now there’s nowhere to hide/Since you pushed my love aside.”

Styles’ rendition served as a fitting tribute to Newton-John, who died in August after a long battle with breast cancer. Photos of the late actress were shown on screens at the Kia Forum as he covered the song.

During his show, Styles made his onstage entrance to Travolta and Newton-John’s “You’re the One That I Want” while some of his bandmates dressed as other characters from the film.

Harry had photos of Olivia Newton-John on the big screens during the Hopelessly Devoted To You performance for Harryween ❤️💛 #Harryween pic.twitter.com/8zzMXIq6zZ — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) November 1, 2022

Last year, Styles celebrated Harryween in New York. The first night, he dressed up as The Wizard of Oz‘s Dorothy, wearing a gingham mini dress and red tights, singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The following night, he dressed up as a clown and sang Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”

The Harryween show this year came with a philanthropic element as he partnered with the non-profit voter registration organization HeadCount to boost voter turnout. Fans who checked their voter registration status through HeadCount’s website were eligible to win a chance to travel to Los Angeles for Harryween, including two-floor tickets, travel accommodations, and merchandise, including a signed poster from Styles.

“In 2020, 78 percent of the people that HeadCount registered turned out to vote, so we know these artist partnerships are effective,” HeadCount’s co-founder and executive director Andy Bernstein said in a statement. “Having the support of individuals like Harry Styles has a tremendous impact.”

Styles is currently in a 15-stop residency run at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with his last date in the city on Nov. 15 He’s set to visit Latin America next month before heading to Oceania in late February. He’ll wrap his lengthy tour next July with shows in Italy.