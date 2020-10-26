Harry Styles Has Invested in What Could Be the U.K.’s Largest Venue

With the future of live music in jeopardy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Harry Styles announced Monday that he is one of the investors in a new concert venue in Manchester, England, called Co-op Live. The AP reports that the new venue costs $456.6 million and is projected to be the U.K.’s biggest venue.

“As long as everything’s in order by 2023, hopefully they’ll let me play there. If I haven’t messed it up yet,” Styles said. “What’s going to make it different than just touring? I want it to be a room that people remember playing and look forward to playing.”

“It’s a difficult time,” he added. “Manchester is going to come back. It just will. Like everywhere, it’s about people protecting each other.”

Styles’ North American Love on Tour dates were moved to 2021 this past summer due to the pandemic. “This summer we were excited to be bringing Love on Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer,” he wrote on Instagram. “The well-being of my crew and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

The musician is now teasing the video for “Golden,” off of his 2019 album Fine Line. That visual is slated to drop Monday. “It’s one of the first songs when I was making the album and it’s always been a source of joy for me,” he told the AP. “And I wanted to make a video that encapsulated that. … I’d like to think it will maybe cheer a couple of people up. Cheered me up.”