See Harry Styles Lead Carpool Karaoke as ‘Late Late Show’ Guest Host

Harry Styles served as guest host of The Late Late Show Tuesday, with the singer delivering the late-night show’s monologue, interviewing Kendall Jenner and sitting in the driver’s seat alongside passenger James Corden for a mini-version of Carpool Karaoke.

During the four-minute ride to work, Corden offered up advice to Styles about how to deal with guests, telling the singer to feign interest in anything they are saying and laugh at the story no matter how unfunny it is. Styles managed to fit in one song, a rendition of his “Watermelon Sugar.”

Styles, in his second stint as a Late Show guest host, ended up delivering the opening monologue on a historic news day as the articles of impeachment were drawn up against Donald Trump. “Thanks for giving me an easy one, James,” Styles noted of the news. “The articles have been formally written up, and to make sure Trump reads them, they’ve included lots of pictures and some scratch-and-sniff stickers.”

Later in the episode, Styles did Corden things like play “Spill Your Guts,” a truth-telling game where Styles and his former flame Jenner were tasked with either answering prying questions or eating disgusting foods. “Which songs on your last album were about me?” Jenner asked, at which point Styles threw on his napkin and, after some deliberation, ate some cod sperm.

After a more formal chat with Jenner and Tracee Ellis Ross and a brief sketch where Styles interviewed himself, the singer capped off his guest host duties by also serving as musical guest, performing “Adore You” from Fine Line, out Friday December 13th: