fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Veggie Tunes

Harry Styles Brings Back the ‘Banana Song’ — And Gives the Tune a Veggie-Inspired Remix

Singer also addressed his viral moment from the weekend, where he posted and then deleted a photo of himself wearing a One Direction shirt
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY: Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Harry Styles Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Harry Styles brought back a fan-favorite deep cut during his show in Auckland, New Zealand — and no, it’s not a song you can find on any album of his. The singer broke out “Banana Song” on Tuesday night, a longstanding inside joke he has with his fans.

To take it back to the start, in 2021, Styles spotted a fan in the audience dressed as the yellow fruit and affectionately gave her a shout-out in the form of a silly tune. In the years since, the moment has inspired many of his fans to dress as various fruits and vegetables in an attempt to catch the Grammy winner’s attention.

Well, on Tuesday, a few fans succeeded in doing just that. Styles spotted a group of bananas in the crowd and promptly started singing the beloved “Banana Song.” And honestly, it’s hella catchy.

“She’s dressed as a banana / She’s dressed as a banana / Aye, aye aye,” he sung in a video posted by a fan. “There’s two more bananas / Aye, aye, aye / One, two, three, four bananas / I can see a fifth banana / there’s another banana.”

But it didn’t end there — Styles added a new verse to the tune after he spotted some veggies in the audience as well.

“There’s two people dressed up as peas / There’s two people dressed up as peas,” he sung. “Is there anyone dressed as an aubergine? / Is there anyone dressed as an aubergine? / No, no, no, there’s not, there’s not an aubergine.”

Trending

Also, during the show, Styles addressed his viral moment from the weekend, where he posted and then deleted a photo of him working out while wearing a One Direction shirt. While fans naturally went crazy for the nostalgic moment online, the singer admitted that he never meant to post the photo, calling it an “accident.”

“I guess some of us have secrets,” he said during an interaction with a fan. “Maybe, like some people, you want to keep something to yourself, and maybe one day you will accidentally post it to your Instagram Story,” he laughed as the crowd screamed.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Chris Rock Shreds Will Smith With Oscar Slap Jokes: 'Everybody Called Him a B---- And Who Does He Hit? Me'

Aldi Is Selling a Cordless Dyson Vacuum Alternative & Fans Can't Believe the Price

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith in Live Comedy Special for Netflix: "I'm Not a Victim, Baby"

McDonald's Franchisees Say Cardi B And Offset Meal Broke 'Golden Arch Code'

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad