Harry Styles Brings Back the ‘Banana Song’ — And Gives the Tune a Veggie-Inspired Remix

Harry Styles brought back a fan-favorite deep cut during his show in Auckland, New Zealand — and no, it’s not a song you can find on any album of his. The singer broke out “Banana Song” on Tuesday night, a longstanding inside joke he has with his fans.

To take it back to the start, in 2021, Styles spotted a fan in the audience dressed as the yellow fruit and affectionately gave her a shout-out in the form of a silly tune. In the years since, the moment has inspired many of his fans to dress as various fruits and vegetables in an attempt to catch the Grammy winner’s attention.

Well, on Tuesday, a few fans succeeded in doing just that. Styles spotted a group of bananas in the crowd and promptly started singing the beloved “Banana Song.” And honestly, it’s hella catchy.

“She’s dressed as a banana / She’s dressed as a banana / Aye, aye aye,” he sung in a video posted by a fan. “There’s two more bananas / Aye, aye, aye / One, two, three, four bananas / I can see a fifth banana / there’s another banana.”

But it didn’t end there — Styles added a new verse to the tune after he spotted some veggies in the audience as well.

"There's two people dressed up as peas / There's two people dressed up as peas," he sung. "Is there anyone dressed as an aubergine? / Is there anyone dressed as an aubergine? / No, no, no, there's not, there's not an aubergine."

Also, during the show, Styles addressed his viral moment from the weekend, where he posted and then deleted a photo of him working out while wearing a One Direction shirt. While fans naturally went crazy for the nostalgic moment online, the singer admitted that he never meant to post the photo, calling it an “accident.”

“I guess some of us have secrets,” he said during an interaction with a fan. “Maybe, like some people, you want to keep something to yourself, and maybe one day you will accidentally post it to your Instagram Story,” he laughed as the crowd screamed.