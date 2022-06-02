 Harry Styles Helps Apple Bring Back Its Iconic 'Silhouettes' Ad - Rolling Stone
Harry Styles Helps Apple Bring Back Its Iconic ‘Silhouettes’ Ad

Singer and his “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” features in new AirPods commercial

Apple has revived its iconic Silhouettes ad with help from Harry Styles to showcase the company’s new AirPods with spatial audio.

In the commercial, out Thursday, Styles grooves to his own Harry’s House opener “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” in the same animated style as the Apple ads that notably ran nonstop on TV screens in the early 2000s to trumpet the iPod — complete with the iconic neon colors and trippy visuals. But this time around, the wire-free and Jet-free “Silhouettes” spot is highlighting the third generation of AirPods, featuring immersive Spatial Audio technology.

According to Apple, instead of being paid to appear in the commercial, Styles asked that the company donate his unspecified artist fee to the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

“From all of us at the IRC: Thank you to @HarryStyles and @Apple for your generous donation to the IRC,” the non-profit organization tweeted Thursday following the ad’s premiere. “Working in more than 40 countries, your support will help us reach even more refugees and people in need in the world’s toughest places. Honored to have your support!”

Styles also recently announced that he and Live Nation would donate $1 million in proceeds from his Love on Tour to benefit Everytown for Gun Safety.

In This Article: Apple, Harry Styles

