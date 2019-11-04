Harry Styles Announces Sophomore Album ‘Fine Line’

Harry Styles has announced a title and release date for his sophomore album: Fine Line, out December 13th.

The 25-year-old announced the news via Twitter and Instagram. He also revealed the album cover, which features a windswept portrait of the singer shot through a fisheye lens, a gloved hand reaching out to him. No track list has been revealed yet.

Styles launched his new era with the single “Lights Up,” a breezy indie-pop turn; his self-titled 2017 debut album was heavy on the Seventies rock touches. In his latest Rolling Stone cover story, he revealed that much of his album was recorded over a six-week period in Rick Rubin’s Malibu-based Shangri-la studios with producers Tyler Johnson and Jeff Bhasker. He reunited with some of the same writers and musicians from his first LP and tour, including guitarist Mitch Rowland, drummer Sarah Jones and writer/producer Kid Harpoon (a.k.a. Tom Hull). He described Fine Line as “all about having sex and feeling sad.”

On November 16th, Styles will pull double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. He was previously musical guest in 2017, when his debut solo album was released.

The Face‘s US Editor Trey Taylor further revealed on Twitter that Stevie Nicks has heard Fine Line in its entirety. “[She] said its incredible and that we aren’t ready,” he wrote.