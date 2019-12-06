Harry Styles Finds Common Ground With a Fish out of Water in ‘Adore You’ Video

Harry Styles visits the fantastical but frown-shaped Isle of Eroda in his new music video for “Adore You,” released on Friday. The clip, directed by Dave Meyers, features narration from Rosalía and finds the rock star playing the one person on the Isle of Eroda capable of sporting a smile.

Due to his grin, Styles’ character becomes an outcast in town, but one day finds a kindred soul in the form of a fish who washes up on shore after being separated from his school. The clip follows Styles as he croons the slick “Adore You” and cares for the fish as it rapidly grows. While the other Eroda residents find his new pet peculiar at first, at the end of the video, the fish accidentally bursts out of its tank and all the residents gather together to help Styles bring the creature back to water, changing the town forever.

“Adore You” follows two other Styles singles from this year, “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar.” Last month, he performed both songs on Saturday Night Live, where he was also the host. His second solo album, Fine Line, is due out on December 13th.

“A big part of going into this album was I spent a lot of time thinking about the whole process of, you make an album, and then you put it out… and then you tour it. I kind of went into the second one feeling like I want to work out how to make all of this feel really fun,” Styles told Zane Lowe about the process of recording Fine Line.

Styles will kick off his Love On Tour trek next summer, opening the North American leg in Philadelphia on June 26th and running through September 6th. Jenny Lewis will open for Styles in the U.S. and Canada.