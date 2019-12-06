Harry Styles Will Walk Through Fire for Love in New Song ‘Adore You’

Harry Styles professes deep devotion in his latest single “Adore You,” released on Thursday at midnight. The song follows previous singles “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar” from the singer’s upcoming album Fine Line, out December 13th.

“Honey/ I’d walk through fire for you/Just let me adore you,” he sings. “Oh honey, I’d walk through fire for you/ Just let me adore you/ Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do/ Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do.”

Last month, he performed “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar” on Saturday Night Live, where he was also the host. Fine Line will be his second solo album, following his eponymous debut in 2017.

“A big part of going into this album was I spent a lot of time thinking about the whole process of, you make an album, and then you put it out… and then you tour it. I kind of went into the second one feeling like I want to work out how to make all of this feel really fun,” Styles told Zane Lowe.

Styles will kick off his Love On Tour trek next summer, opening the North American leg in Philadelphia on June 26th and running through September 6th. Jenny Lewis will open for Styles in the U.S. and Canada.