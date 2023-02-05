Harry Styles Falls Short of Viral Tour Energy in ‘As It Was’ Grammys 2023 Performance

Harry Styles returned to the Grammy Awards this Sunday to perform hit song “As It Was” from his third album Harry’s House. He is nominated for six awards this year, including Album, Record and Song of the Year.

Styles’ close collaborator Kid Harpoon introduced his performance, tracing through his journey from a small bakery in Cheshire, England to the Grammy Awards stage. “Spending hours with him working in studios all around the world, I have not only witnessed firsthand the drive, dedication and passion,” the producer began. “I’ve also learned that like a fine bottle of tequila music is best shared with friends.”

Recreating the Yoann Bourgeois art installation from the “As It Was” music video, Styles and a host of characters started off on the spinning platform that represented the ease with which he broke free from past cycles as he launched into the Harry’s House era. When everyone slipped away and he was left of his own, it was only moments before the silver-sequined star was once again surrounded, throwing his arms in the air in a seamless, though not energetic performance of the song’s most notable choreography.

Earlier in the night, Styles was awarded Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House. “The album from start to finish has been the greatest experience my life,” the singer shared in his speech. “From making it with two of my best friends to playing for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for.”

He added: “Everyone who inspired this album, all my friends who supported me through, thank you so much. I wouldn’t be here without you.”

Styles won his first Grammy in 2021, which was also the first year in his career that he was recognized by the Recording Academy. He took home Best Pop Solo Performance for Fine Line single "Watermelon Sugar" and performed the track at the ceremony that year, with help from Blood Orange's Dev Hynes.

Since releasing “As It Was” last spring, Styles has had the biggest year of his career yet and outdone even the success of his former band One Direction. “As It Was” spent 15 weeks at Number One in the U.S., becoming the longest-running Number One single on the U.S. chart by a U.K. artist. The album debuted at Number One as well and had the second-largest opening week of 2022.

Styles has continued touring nonstop in support of the LP. He headlined Coachella last April then hit the road last summer to play stadiums across Europe before returning stateside for a string of mini residencies in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and Toronto. He wrapped the latest North American leg of “Love on Tour” with a pair of birthday shows in Palm Springs to ring in his 29th year. He heads to Australia at the end of the month before playing in Asia and across Europe through the end of the summer.