Harry Styles Adjusts 2021 ‘Love On Tour’

Harry Styles has readjusted his Covid-delayed Love On Tour, with the North American trek now scheduled to begin September 4th.

“‘Love on Tour’ will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows,” Styles wrote on Instagram. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added.”

The new shows include an additional gig in Nashville on September 29th, a second show at Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on October 21st and a gig at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Center on November 3rd.

The rest of the itinerary remains largely the same as the dates Styles speculated when he first delayed his 2020 tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the trek will now launch September 4th at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena and conclude November 18th through 20th with a three-night stand at Los Angeles’ the Forum.

Like the previously announced trek, Jenny Lewis will serve as opening act for the entirety of the tour except for October 30th and 31st, which will mark Styles’ Harryween concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden; Orville Peck and Madison Cunningham were previously booked as support for those shows.

However, Styles had some bad news for his non-U.S. fans: “To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you.”

Harry Styles Tour Dates

September 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 9 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW

October 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

October 10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

October 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

October 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena – NEW SHOW

October 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

November 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

November 8 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

November 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

November 11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

November 13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

November 15 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

November 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum