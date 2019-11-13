Harry Styles Announces 2020 Tour

Harry Styles will embark on a lengthy tour in support of his sophomore album Fine Line. Jenny Lewis will open for Styles’ Love on Tour in the U.S. and Canada, as well as King Princess in Europe and Koffee in Mexico.
The tour will kick off in April in the UK and will extend across Europe and North America, wrapping up in Mexico in October. Preregistration for U.S. and Canada dates is available now through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Tickets will go on sale to the general public for all dates on Friday, November 22.
Styles began rolling out his new LP with single “Lights Up,” which was released in early October. He announced the title Fine Line and December 13th release date last week along with a special release show at the Forum, also on December 13th. This Saturday, he will pull double-duty as host and musical guest for Saturday Night Live.
Lewis released her fourth solo album On the Line in March. She wrapped a North American trek in support of the LP and will play a few UK shows with the National in December.
Harry Styles Love on Tour 2020 Dates
June 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 21 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
August 1 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 3 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
August 6 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
August 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 11 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
August 13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
August 21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
August 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 29 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
August 30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
September 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena