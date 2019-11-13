Harry Styles Announces 2020 Tour

Harry Styles will embark on a lengthy tour in support of his sophomore album Fine Line. Jenny Lewis will open for Styles’ Love on Tour in the U.S. and Canada, as well as King Princess in Europe and Koffee in Mexico.

The tour will kick off in April in the UK and will extend across Europe and North America, wrapping up in Mexico in October. Preregistration for U.S. and Canada dates is available now through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Tickets will go on sale to the general public for all dates on Friday, November 22.

Styles began rolling out his new LP with single “Lights Up,” which was released in early October. He announced the title Fine Line and December 13th release date last week along with a special release show at the Forum, also on December 13th. This Saturday, he will pull double-duty as host and musical guest for Saturday Night Live.

Lewis released her fourth solo album On the Line in March. She wrapped a North American trek in support of the LP and will play a few UK shows with the National in December.

Harry Styles Love on Tour 2020 Dates

June 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 21 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 1 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 3 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 6 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

August 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 11 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

August 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 29 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena