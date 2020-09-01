 Apple TV To Re-Release Two Harry Smith Tribute Films - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Billie Eilish's 'My Future'
Home Music Music News

Harry Smith Tribute Films Coming to Apple TV

2006 documentary and film chronicling Hal Willner’s tribute concerts to the American folk legend will be available on September 8th.

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
harry smith apple tv docs

A 2006 documentary and film chronicling Hal Willner's tribute concerts to the American folk legend will be available on September 8th.

Brian Graham

Two 2006 films paying tribute to American folk pioneer Harry Smith will be rereleased on Apple TV on September 8th.

The first, The Old, Weird America, is a 2006 documentary that traces the life and career of Harry Smith, the eccentric folklorist, filmmaker, artist and record collector best known for 1952’s 84-track canon-defining Anthology of American Folk Music. Compiling archival footage and interviews, the film includes appearances from everyone from Beck and Sonic Youth to Philip Glass and Elvis Costello.

The second film, The Harry Smith Project Live, chronicles a series of tribute concerts to Smith’s Anthology produced by the late Hal Willner. The concert film features performances from Lou Reed, Nick Cave, Richard Thompson, Steve Earle and more. Both films were directed by Rani Singh, who worked as Smith’s assistant until 1991.

“He was irascible, brilliant, funny as hell,” Singh said in a 2010 interview. “And  [he] could jump from one disparate subject to another — talking about some ethnographic review of 1927 to discoveries in Tierra del Fuego in the 1600s to Jimmy Cliff’s The Harder They Come. His range of references and the way he made those connections were mind-boggling. It left you spinning.”

In This Article: Anthology of American Folk Music, Harry Smith

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.