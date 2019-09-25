Harry Nilsson Estate Preps Posthumous Album ‘Losst and Founnd’

Twenty-five years after Harry Nilsson died of a heart attack at the age of 52, his estate has announced a new album of unreleased material. Titled Losst and Founnd, the record will arrive on November 22nd via Omnivore Recordings.

Nilsson was working on the record at the time of his death, and fans have sought for its release it ever since. It marks his first new material in nearly 40 years, following 1980’s Flash Harry. Two singles have been released — the dreamy “U.C.L.A.” and “Lost and Found” — which can be heard below.

Produced by Mark Hudson, the record features nine new tracks and two covers by Yoko Ono and Jimmy Webb. Van Dyke Parks, drummer Jim Keltner, Webb and Nilsson’s son Kiefo appears on the album. “This is a good representation of what my dad was doing and where his artistry was at this point,” Kiefo told the Washington Post. “It’s never going to sound like a George Tipton record from the 60s, but you still want to convey the sense of humor and wit and elegance to the songwriting. That’s what he leaves behind.”

Following the 2010 documentary Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin’ About Him)? and the prominent use of his song “Gotta Get Up” on Netflix’s Russian Doll, the late musician has sparked interest in the last decade. “I wanted somebody who was connected to a lineage of a certain kind of difficulty, or who gave you a certain effect,” Natasha Lyonne told Rolling Stone of using the song on the show. “The sound of their voice would in and of itself be a reminder: a juxtaposition of the unpleasantness and the grandeur of the human experience on a daily basis. Harry Nilsson, specifically, encapsulates that.”

The album will be available on digital and CD, as well as pressed on all-white vinyl. It’s currently available for pre-order on Omnivore’s site.

Losst and Founnd Tracklist

1. Lost and Found

2. Woman Oh Woman

3. U.C.L.A.

4. Hi-Heel Sneakers/Resuce Boy Medley

5. Lullabye

6. Animal Farm

7. Listen, the Snow is Falling

8. Try

9. Love is the Answer

10. Yo Dodger Blue

11. What Does a Woman See in a Man