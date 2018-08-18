Harry Hudson on New Album, Tour, Surviving Cancer

Harry Hudson stopped by Rolling Stone’s Morning Sessions during his first Lollapalooza weekend as a performer. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter released his debut album Yesterday’s Tomorrow Night earlier this year.

While in conversation with Rolling Stone‘s Jerry Portwood, Hudson talked about the road to releasing his new album and his love for music. Having started out making more hip-hop leaning tunes, he’s started to pivot to what’s been deemed “Americana-pop.” Hudson credits his early turn from rapping to singing to a chance meeting with John Atterberry of Death Row Records when he was a teenager who told him to try changing his direction. Atterberry died three weeks after proposing the musical shift, and Hudson explored his other talents in his honor from then on. Hudson also talks about the influence of his Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis at age 20 and subsequent chemotherapy treatment influenced his songwriting. Two of the songs on Yesterday’s Tomorrow Night were written while he was going through chemo, inspired by a woman who told him to “put music before the cancer.”

A positive influence in his life that he discusses is Jaden Smith, a longtime friend who signed Hudson to his MSFTS label. Smith had invited Hudson to move to New York City with him after his cancer went into remission, which gave him a chance to work through the PTSD he experienced as a cancer survivor of moving on with his life. “It changed my whole life,” he said of the year he spent living in NYC with Smith.

This November and December, Hudson will be touring in support of his new album. In September, he’ll make an appearance at Life Is Beautiful Festival.