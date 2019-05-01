Harry and the Potters Conjure First Album in 13 Years ‘Lumos’

Wizard-rockers Harry and the Potters will release their first full-length album in 13 years, Lumos, June 21st before embarking on a nationwide library tour in support of the record.
Inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, Harry and the Potters were at the forefront of the wizard rock movement which emerged in the early 2000s. Founded by brothers Joe and Paul DeGeorge, the band released their self-titled debut in 2003 then followed it up with Voldemort Can’t Stop the Rock! in 2004 and Harry and the Potters and the Power of Love in 2006. After writing and recording Lumos last year, the band launched a Kickstarter where the record is available for purchase on CD and double-vinyl. Pledges over $35 will come with a bonus disc, Mostly Camping, which features 11 additional new songs.
Lumos is based on the seventh Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and pointedly spins the story’s political undertones into a commentary on contemporary American politics. Per a statement, “Using the magic of rock and roll, [Lumos] chronicles the events of the seventh and final Harry Potter book where J.K. Rowling’s teen wizard and his friends are on the run from a xenophobic, authoritarian regime and must work diligently to take down a dark wizard who capitalizes on fear and emboldens supremacist wizards.”
Harry and the Potters teased Lumos with a video modeled after cheesy late-night infomercials, which features snippets of several new songs (it also opens with a screen grab of the band’s old MySpace page for anyone looking for a real nostalgia trip). The track list includes songs about the wizard surveillance state (“The Trace”), media literacy and propaganda (“On the Importance of Media Literacy Under Authoritarian Rule”) and cats (“What Happened to the Cat?”). There’s even a duet with the Moldy Peaches’ Kimya Dawson, who gamely portrays Hermione Granger on the “platonic friendship power ballad duet,” “Where’s Ron?”
Harry and the Potters will kick off their library tour June 21st at the Sawyer Free Library in Gloucester, Massachusetts. The trek wraps August 24th at the Boston Public Library in Boston. Additional dates are expected to be announced soon and complete ticket information is available on the band’s website.
In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Harry and the Potters spoke about the social justice themes in the Harry Potter books and how Rowling’s work has helped inspire a generation of young activists (the band also co-founded the activist organization, the Harry Potter Alliance).
“We started working together in 2005 to use these stories as a framework for introducing people to social justice work: to create a real-world Dumbledore’s Army,” said Paul DeGeorge. “I’ve seen a handful of think-pieces recently that are basically like ‘Harry Potter isn’t real and it should be a basis for any sort of activism,’ but I think those takes miss the point entirely. That’s fine if you came out of the womb super-woke, but people learn in different ways and follow different paths to activism. The Harry Potter Alliance has been particularly successful at creating thousands of first-time activists, many of whom have gone on to make this work an important part of their lives.”
Lumos Track List
1. “Lumos”
2. “You’re Not the Wizard”
3. “Good Riddance (Privet Drive)”
4. “The Trace”
5. “On the Importance of Media Literacy Under Authoritarian Rule”
6. “Hermione’s Army”
7. “What Happened to the Cat? “
8. “The Banality of Evil (Song for Albert Runcorn)”
9. “Gone Campin’”
10. “Where’s Ron?” (featuring Kimya Dawson as Hermione Granger)
11. “No Pureblood Supremacy”
12. “Voldemort in Your Head”
13. “The Sword, The Cup, and the Dragon”
14. “The Cloak”
15. “The Stone”
16. “The Wand”
Harry and the Potter Tour Dates
June 21 – Gloucester, MA @ Sawyer Free Library
June 22 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo and Erie County Public Library
June 23 – London, ON @ The Rec Room
June 24 – Toronto, ON @ The Rec Room
June 26 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Ann Arbor District Downtown Library
June 28 – Athens, OH @ Athens Public Library
June 29 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Free Public Library
June 30 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
July 1 – DeForest, WI @ DeForest Area Public Library
July 2 – Dubuque, IA @ Eagle Point Park (rain location: Carnegie-Stout Public Library)
July 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
July 4 – Rapid City, SD @ Memorial Park Bandshell
July 5 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Festival
July 6 – Boulder, CO @ Band Shell in Central Park
July 7 – Denver, CO @ Mercury Cafe
July 8 – Provo, UT @ Provo Library at Academy Square
July 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
July 12 – Missoula, MT @ Missoula Public Library
July 13 – Calgary, AB @ The Rec Room
July 14 – Edmonton, AB @ The Rec Room
July 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver Public Library
July 17 – Anacortes, WA @ Causland Park
July 18 – Olympia, WA @ Olympia Timberland Library
July 19 – Seattle, WA @ Seattle Public Library
July 20 – Portland, OR @ St. Johns Library
July 20 – Portland, OR @ Gresham Library
July 21 – Eugene, OR @ Downtown Eugene Public Library
July 23 – Santa Clara, CA @ Northside Branch Library
July 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
July 25 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Public Library Main Branch
July 27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Public Library
July 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
July 31 – Huntington Beach, CA @ Huntington Beach Public Library
August 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Clark County Library
August 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Burton Barr Central Library
August 3 – Tucson, AZ @ Flowing Wells Branch Library
August 4 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso Public Library
August 5 – San Antonio, TX @ The Magik Theater
August 6 – Houston, TX @ Houston Public Library, Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza
August 7 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Public Library, Main Library
August 8 – Ridgeland, MS @ Ridgeland Public Library
August 9 – Dallas, TX @ LeakyCon
August 11 – Dallas, TX @ Renner Frankford Branch Library
August 12 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
August 14 – Shawnee, KS @ Monticello Library
August 15 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa City County Library, Hardesty Regional Library
August 16 – Springfield, MO @ The Library Center
August 18 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Public Library
August 20 – Washington, DC @ Woodridge Library
August 21 – Lewes, DE @ Lewes Public Library
August 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
August 24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Public Library (Dartmouth Street Steps)