Harley Quinn Blows a Fuse in New Trailer for ‘Birds of Prey’

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Birds of Prey (And the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Gotham’s “mafia princess.” The film is in theaters February 7th.

The trailer is set to a cover of Björk’s 1995 rendition of “It’s Oh So Quiet,” which itself was a cover of Betty Hutton’s classic showtune from 1951. The clip shows Harley wreaking havoc all over the city, but when she learns that Gotham villain Roman Sionis and his sidekick Zsasz have targeted a young girl named Cass, Harley teams up with fellow criminals Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya to take him down.

Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christine Hodson. Alongside Robbie – who also produced the film with Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll – Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis. Ella Jay Basco stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

Robbie was recently nominated twice at the 2020 BAFTA Awards in the Supporting Actress category, for her roles in Bombshell and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.