Kid Cudi, 21 Savage Top 2023 Hard Festival Lineup

Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, and Skrillex — doing a back-to-back DJ set with Four Tet — lead the packed lineup for the 15th annual Hard Festival, which will return to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly 10 years this summer.

The lineup features a mix of artists from across the electronic and dance music spectrum, as well as an array of rappers and a few alternative artists as well. Other big names on the lineup include Ludacris, Fat Joe, Dillon Francis, Black Coffee, Oliver Tree, Boys Noize, Emo Nite, the Martinez Brothers, and a live performance from Belfast duo Bicep.

There will also be several other special back-to-back DJ sets, including Diplo and Blond:Ish, Kaskade and John Summit, Kayzo and Sullivan King, Lauren Lane and Ms. Mada, and Yellow Claw and Flosstradamus.

Hard will take place Aug. 5 and 6 across various spaces in the Exposition Park neighborhood of downtown L.A., including the park itself, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and BMO Stadium. While Hard debuted in Los Angeles back in 2008, it’s been held in various locales outside the city since 2014 (most recently, the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino).

Tickets for Hard 2023 will go on sale this Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. PT via the festival’s website.