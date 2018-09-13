Hanson Preview Orchestral Pop Album With New Song ‘Siren Call’

Hanson have partnered with a massive orchestra for their new song, “Siren Call,” which will appear on the group’s upcoming double LP, String Theory, out November 9th.

“Siren Call” casts a fittingly dramatic mood with Zac Hanson providing lead vocals over a swell of strings and the thump of his drums. While the song has a distinctly orchestral feel, Hanson inject the song with a pop energy that comes out best in the brothers’ pristine harmonies.

For String Theory, Hanson teamed with a 46-piece orchestra and Oscar-winning composer and arranger, David Campbell (who is also Beck’s father). The double album boasts a mix of new songs, previously unreleased cuts and orchestral arrangements of the group’s hits like “MmmBop,” “Where’s the Love” and “This Time Around.”

Hanson will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of String Theory that will find them playing with some of the top symphonies and orchestras around the country. The trek kicks off August 18th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and wraps with a two-night stand in Toronto, Ontario, November 20th and 21st. The band also has a handful of dates scheduled for 2019.