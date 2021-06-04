 Hanson Drop New Song 'Don't Ever Change' With Rick Nielsen - Rolling Stone
Hear BTS' Two New 'Butter' Remixes
Hanson Tap Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen for New Song ‘Don’t Ever Change’

Song will appear on trio’s next album, Against the World

Jon Blistein

Hanson have released a new song, “Don’t Ever Change,” featuring some bonus guitar work from Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen.

“Don’t Ever Change” is a bright piece of power pop with piano and tambourine ringing behind the song’s crunchy guitars. The track arrives with a video of Hanson performing the song on a brightly lit stage as the song’s lyrics pop in in blazing neon on a screen behind them.

“’Don’t Ever Change’ is about the madness and beauty that love brings accompanied by a pure power-pop guitar riff,” Taylor Hanson said in a statement. “The fact that the legendary Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick agreed to lay down a guest solo on the song takes it to a whole new level.”

“Don’t Ever Change” marks the second offering from Hanson’s upcoming album, Against the World, following the lead single and video, “Annalie.” An official release date for Against the World has not been announced, but Hanson will keep releasing songs and additional content throughout the course of the year.

Hanson have also announced a summer concert series, which will run from July through October at Cain’s Ballroom in the band’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The shows will feature songs from Against the World, while each concert will also highlight a different era of the band’s career. Limited in-person tickets are available, although fans can also watch each show via a ticketed livestream; all tickets are on sale now on Hanson’s website.

