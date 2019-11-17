Watch Hannibal Buress Impersonate MF Doom at Adult Swim Festival

Hannibal Buress fooled a crowd at the 2019 Adult Swim Festival by impersonating MF Doom.

During Flying Lotus’ set at Los Angeles event, the electronic producer appeared to bring MF Doom onstage to join for a few songs. “I know y’all know about my man MF DOOM, right?” FlyLo said when the masked musician walked out.

The comedian (as DOOM) began rapping to the 2004 Madvillain track “Accordion” with his metal mask on. But shortly thereafter, FlyLo returned to the stage and revealed that Buress was actually posing as Doom. “Hannibal, what are you doing here?” he asked. “I wanted to help out,” Buress replied.

Actually no it was fucking @hannibalburess 😔 when I tell y’all I was sick 🥺 pic.twitter.com/MbTgcyD2kF — oliver (@1lifehater) November 16, 2019

FlyLo’s set at this weekend’s event wasn’t the first time a DOOM imposter has appeared onstage — fans have long suspected DOOM has used stand-ins to perform in his place. When asked about that possibility, DOOM told Rolling Stone in 2009, “Everything that we do is villain style.”

DOOM’s appearance at the Adult Swim Festival wouldn’t have been too random since he and Danger Mouse created The Mouse and the Mask, a 2005 album comprised of Adult Swim samples. Additionally, DOOM made music with the network for 2017’s The Missing Notebook Rhymes, which featured unreleased singles issued over 15 weeks. However, the network ended its relationship with DOOM for undisclosed reasons.