Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey to Headline 2022 Hangout Fest

Hangout Festival has been scheduled for another year in Gulf Shores, Alabama, with staple festival performers Post Malone, Tame Impala, and Halsey named as headliners. The event has been scheduled for the weekend of May 20 through May 22, 2022.

Post Malone kicks off the weekend as the Friday headliner alongside Fall Out Boy, Kane Brown, Zedd, Maren Morris, T-Pain, Tyla Yaweh, Remi Wolf, and more. Halsey leads Saturday with Doja Cat, Illenium, Leon Bridges, Still Woozy, the Band Camino, Flo Milli, Beabadobee, Role Model, and 15 other performers. Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, and Louis the Child stack the lineup for Sunday, with additional appearances from Fletcher, Kennyhoopla, Sublime with Rome, and more.

The complete Hangout Festival lineup is available on the event’s official website. Pre-sale registration for tickets is open now ahead of the festival’s Dec. 13 general on-sale.

The 2022 Hangout Festival gathering will mark the event’s return, having last been held in 2019. The festival was halted in 2020 by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and organizers deemed a summer 2021 return too risky. Although they intended on sorting out a set of dates for the fall, as not to miss two full years, the event was ultimately scheduled for a summer return.

“What else can we say other than we miss you and can’t wait for this to be over. When we all get together, magic happens on that beach,” the Hangout Festival organizers shared in a statement earlier this year. “It’s going to take a lot longer than we could have ever imagined to get there, but we will be back, and it will be glorious. That vision will help us carry on.”