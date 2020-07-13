‘Hamilton’ Soundtrack Sales Surge 1,000% As It Rises Up To Number Two on RS 200

Hamilton is back. Surrounding the premiere of Hamilton on HBO Max on July 3rd, sales and streams for the soundtrack to the hit Broadway musical have soared over the past two weeks, launching the album to Number Two on this week’s Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.

From July 3rd through July 9th, Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) pulled in 106,300 units, topping Lil Baby’s My Turn by more than 40,000 units. The Hamilton Instrumentals also saw an increase, entering the chart for the first time at Number 74 with over 10,000 units last week.

Top Albums The week of July 3, 2020 1 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke NEW! Album Units 245K Album Units 245K Album Sales 58.8K Song Sales 25.1K Song Streams 224.8M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs For the Night The Woo Got It on Me Top Songs For the Night The Woo Got It on Me Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 2 Hamilton Various Artists Album Units 106.3K Album Units 106.3K Album Sales 33.9K Song Sales 39K Song Streams 82.4M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 203 Top Songs Alexander Hamilton You'll Be Back My Shot Top Songs Alexander Hamilton You'll Be Back My Shot Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 3 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 63K Album Units 63K Album Sales 1.3K Song Sales 4.3K Song Streams 70.3M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 19 Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Record Label Capitol Capitol

Sales and streams for the soundtrack started to pick up the week leading up to the premiere, but really took off the week following. From June 26th through July 9th, sales for Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) jumped 1,000 percent compared to the previous two weeks, while on-demand audio streams nearly quadrupled. Streams for The Hamilton Instrumentals jumped over 250 percent.

“Alexander Hamilton,” which has long been the soundtrack’s most popular number, saw a 260 percent increase in streams to over 5.3 million streams over the past two weeks. But it was “You’ll Be Back,” performed by Jonathan Groff, that saw the biggest growth after the show: From June 26th though July 9th, streams for the “You’ll Be Back” jumped nearly 400 percent, while song sales jumped nearly 4,000 percent to more than 5,700, more than any other song off the soundtrack. Other standouts included “Helpless” and “Wait For It,” both of which saw an increase in streams of over 300 percent, and “My Shot,” which saw a 266 percent increase in streams and an 1,100 percent increase in sales.

Hamilton has been a mainstay on the RS 200 since the chart’s launch, never dropping out of the top 100, but this marks its highest position on the chart so far.