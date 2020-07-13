 'Hamilton' Takes Number Two On RS 200 As Sales Jump 1,000 Percent - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next 35 Years Into a Career, the Jayhawks Remain Americana's Most Underappreciated Band Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

‘Hamilton’ Soundtrack Sales Surge 1,000% As It Rises Up To Number Two on RS 200

‘You’ll Be Back’ sees the biggest lift in both sales and streams.

By

Emily Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
Actor, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda is seen on stage during "Hamilton" on February 15, 2016 in New York City.

Actor, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda is seen on stage during "Hamilton" on February 15, 2016 in New York City.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Hamilton is back. Surrounding the premiere of Hamilton on HBO Max on July 3rd, sales and streams for the soundtrack to the hit Broadway musical have soared over the past two weeks, launching the album to Number Two on this week’s Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.

From July 3rd through July 9th, Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) pulled in 106,300 units, topping Lil Baby’s My Turn by more than 40,000 units. The Hamilton Instrumentals also saw an increase, entering the chart for the first time at Number 74 with over 10,000 units last week. 

Top Albums

The week of July 3, 2020
1

Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Pop Smoke
NEW!
Album Units 245K
2

Hamilton

Various Artists
Album Units 106.3K
3

My Turn

Lil Baby
Album Units 63K

Sales and streams for the soundtrack started to pick up the week leading up to the premiere, but really took off the week following. From June 26th through July 9th, sales for Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) jumped 1,000 percent compared to the previous two weeks, while on-demand audio streams nearly quadrupled. Streams for The Hamilton Instrumentals jumped over 250 percent. 

“Alexander Hamilton,” which has long been the soundtrack’s most popular number, saw a 260 percent increase in streams to over 5.3 million streams over the past two weeks. But it was “You’ll Be Back,” performed by Jonathan Groff, that saw the biggest growth after the show: From June 26th though July 9th, streams for the “You’ll Be Back” jumped nearly 400 percent, while song sales jumped nearly 4,000 percent to more than 5,700, more than any other song off the soundtrack. Other standouts included “Helpless” and “Wait For It,” both of which saw an increase in streams of over 300 percent, and “My Shot,” which saw a 266 percent increase in streams and an 1,100 percent increase in sales.

Hamilton has been a mainstay on the RS 200 since the chart’s launch, never dropping out of the top 100, but this marks its highest position on the chart so far.

In This Article: Broadway musical, Hamilton, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.