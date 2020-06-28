Watch ‘Hamilton’ Original Cast Virtually Reunite for ‘Helpless’

Members of the original cast of Hamilton, along with the Roots, staged a virtual reunion to perform the musical’s “Helpless” as part of Global Citizen’s “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” live stream event Saturday.

The performance featured actress Phillipa Soo reprising her Tony-nominated role of Eliza Hamilton, with the singer taking the lead on the track for the first time since exiting the musical in 2016. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show’s original Alexander Hamilton, also Zoomed in to drop his mid-song verse.

In April, members of the Hamilton cast — including Miranda, Soo, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff and Javier Muñoz — came together via Zoom to sing the musical’s “Alexander Hamilton” on John Krasinski’s Some Good News.

The latest cast reunion also came one week before the filmed version of Hamilton, also featuring the vast majority of the original cast, is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 3rd.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully [director Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen,” Miranda said in a statement. “He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house. I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4 weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”