Hear Our Podcast on the Birth of ‘Hamilton’

When Lin-Manuel Miranda debuted the first song from what he was then calling The Hamilton Mixtape at the White House in 2009, Alex Lacamoire was there, accompanying him on piano. Lacamoire, who previously collaborated with Miranda on In the Heights (as well as Bring It On: The Musical), became Hamilton‘s musical director, arranging every song from Miranda’s home demos, leading the pit band, and co-producing the cast album.

With the filmed version of Hamilton on Disney+, and the cast album back near the top of Rolling Stone’s album chart, Lacamoire looked back at the creation of Hamilton, from that White House performance on, in the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now. He also addresses criticism of the show, names his favorite musical moments, and much more.

To hear the entire episode, press play below

