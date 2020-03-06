Maggie Rogers Gives Hamilton Leithauser a Haircut in ‘Isabella’ Teaser

Hamilton Leithauser gets a haircut from Maggie Rogers in the teaser for “Isabella.” The singer-songwriter also announced a new album, The Loves of Your Life, out April 10th via Glassnote Records.

The clip follows the video for “Here They Come,” in which Leithauser took a brutal beating from Ethan Hawke after playing the actor his new song. He shows up to meet Maggie Rogers with a bandage across his face from the altercation. “As I was already on my way to play my song ‘Isabella’ for my writer-musician friend who happens to be pretty stylish, I figured I could kill two birds with one stone and hopefully get a little encouraging feedback and maybe a little trim,” he says.

Rogers points out Leithauser’s bandage, to which he replies, “It was just this guy, no big deal.” The former Walkmen frontman plays her “Isabella” as she cuts his hair à la Pete Wentz. Wearing a Chaka Khan t-shirt, Rogers makes note that she was six in 2000 when Leithauser started making music. “It must be kind of lonely now,” she tells him, snipping away. “It’s just you, right? You made this whole record alone?” Leithauser slowly nods as tears well up in his eyes.

“Isabella” is a dreamy, lighthearted track, featuring Leithauser’s silky falsetto. “Well it’s after midnight,” he sings. “Gonna find some friends/gonna waltz up to 94th street/in a wide-eyed trance.”

The Loves of Your Life follows 2016’s Had a Dream That You Were Mine, which he made in collaboration with Rostam. “I wrote these songs about individual people,” Leithauser said in a statement. “I wrote stories and I wrote music and then I matched them up. Not one story was originally intended for the music it ended up marrying. These are people I know, and strangers I’ve come across in the last few years.”

“All of the stories are based on some kind of truth, but I’m not afraid to get loose with the facts,” he added. “Most are both fact and fiction, and some tilt pretty far in either direction. I guess people might call this ‘creative nonfiction’ or just ’embellished stories.’ I wrote and recorded these songs in a studio I built for myself in New York. It’s a tight New York kind of space, and I’m jammed in with all sorts of instruments and equipment.”

Leithauser also announced a tour in support of the album, kicking off in Nashville in May. He’ll stop in several North American cities, stopping at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, New York, on August 8th before concluding in Philadelphia on August 14th.

The Loves of Your Life Tracklist

1. The Garbage Men

2. Isabella

3. Here They Come

4. Cross-Sound Ferry (Walk on Ticket)

5. Don’t Check the Score

6. Til Your Ship Comes In

7. The Stars of Tomorrow

8. Wack Jack

9. Stars & Rats

10. The Other Half

11. The Old King

Hamilton Leithauser Tour Dates

May 7 – Nashville, TN

May 8 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

May 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming

May 10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

May 12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Live

May 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

May 15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

May 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

May 18 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel

May 21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

May 23 – Napa, CA @ Bottlerock

June 2 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

June 3 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

June 4 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

June 5 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

June 7 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

June 8 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

June 9 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

June 10 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

June 12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

June 14 – Beekse Bergen, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

August 2 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

August 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

August 6 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

August 7 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

August 8 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

August 10 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

August 11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

August 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer