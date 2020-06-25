Halsey Announces First Collection of Poetry ‘I Would Leave Me If I Could’

Halsey will release her debut poetry collection, I Would Leave Me If I Could, November 10th via Simon & Schuster. She dropped her third album, Manic, in January.

The publisher’s announcement revealed that Halsey’s poems will tackle many of the same subjects as her music: mental health, family issues, sexuality, breakups and more. “Poetry infuses everything Halsey does — from music to painting and performing — so it’s hardly a surprise she’s so gifted with verse,” Simon & Schuster’s Executive Editor Stephanie Frerich wrote in a statement. “We were immediately captivated by her poems the way millions are by her music.”

“‪I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarize how excited I am about this,” Halsey wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

In recent weeks, following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Halsey has been protesting against police brutality alongside other Los Angeles residents. She detailed her own brutal encounter with police during the protests and offered medical assistance for those injured by rubber bullets or tear gas.