Halsey Survives Abusive Relationship in ‘Without Me’ Video

Halsey perseveres through a destructive relationship in her dark “Without Me” video. Director Colin Tilley follows the singer and a boyfriend throughout cycles of drinking, sex, partying and shouting matches. The clip opens with the pair taking shots at a bar and moves through a rapid-fire montage of bathroom vomiting, campfire celebrations, wound-cleaning and, ultimately, physical abuse – ending with a shot of police driving away the violent man.

Halsey released the melancholy break-up single in early October, marking the singer’s first new solo track since her second LP, 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. The vocalist recently told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe that “Without Me” was an especially personal song, the first she’s written under her real name, Ashley.

“I think that’s what I’m kind of getting at is that it’s like it’s not protected by some character or some subplot,” she said. “It’s like this is really me talking about my life. It kind of gave me like an existential crisis as an artist a little bit, because I’ve prided myself on being an artist who’s authentic and writes about her life and all that stuff. And then when I made this and I felt just how bad it hurt.”