Hard Rock Live

Halsey Schedules Intimate Summer Shows Benefiting LGBTQ+ Organizations

The singer will be joined by a string ensemble for three shows in June and July
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Halsey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Halsey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For three nights this summer, Halsey will take the stage at small venues alongside a complete string ensemble. The shows — scheduled for cities in Florida, Indiana, and California — will be presented in partnership with Hard Rock Live, with proceeds benefiting two LGBTQ+ organizations.

Tickets are on sale now for the three concerts scheduled for June 24 in Hollywood, Florida; June 30 in Gary, Indiana; and July 2 in Wheatland, California. The singer’s announcement follows the previously announced live ensemble performances she has planned at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on June 21 and 22. Those two performances are not connected to the Hard Rock benefit shows.

Halsey and Hard Rock will put forth proceeds and donations from the events to Hard Rock Heals and Outright International & Human Rights Campaign.

Outright International & Human Rights Campaign works in tandem with local, national, regional, and global organizations to advocate for collective laws and protections for LGBTQ+ individuals. The organization also strives to provide representation, funding, and access to services, emergency relief and response, and more.

“Outright International works with partners around the globe to strengthen the capacity of the LGBTIQ human rights movement, document and amplify human rights violations, and advocate for inclusion and equality,” the organization’s mission statement reads.

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation was founded in 2016 to pursue charity opportunities in connection to live music. “The foundation’s motto, Love.Amplifed., seeks to inspire us all to turn up the volume and deliver the message that lives can be improved by the healing power of music,” the Hard Rock website reads. “The Hard Rock Heals Foundation provides grants and assistance to health and wellness, disaster relief, humanitarian causes and more around the world.”

