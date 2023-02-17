Halsey Has More Secrets to Spill, Announces Solo Version of Post Malone Collab ‘Die for Me’

One of the most unexpected turns on Post Malone’s 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding was an absolutely scathing rap-sung verse from Halsey on “Die For Me,” which also featured Future. For the few seconds that she was on the mic, she dominated with a takedown of a cheating ex so scathing it eclipsed the rest of the song. Now, the singer has announced that Post Malone and Future have granted their blessing for her to release her full version, titled “Die 4 Me,” out Feb. 24.

“Next Friday I’ve got a little surprise coming,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “It’s been long known in my fanbase that there’s a demo of “Die For Me” with just me on it. I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as “Die 4 Me”. It’s dropping next week on 2/24 and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

They added: “Big big thanks to @postmalone @louisbell and @future for having me on the original release and co-signing this version finally seeing daylight.”

When the song first arrived in 2019, Post Malone dedicated it to “anyone who has been through shit with an adulterating spouse or shitty relationship,” adding: “It is a good reminder to people that you are not alone and shit gets better. Halsey fuckin’ snapped!”

Months before “Die For Me” was released, Halsey appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. During their performance of “Without Me,” the singer plastered the stage screen with text messages they received from their ex, presumably rapper G-Eazy. “I’m so sorry Ashley, I cheated,” one read. “At home in Los Angeles … New Orleans … Austin … Minneapolis … More places I can’t even remember.”

She unleashed her unbounded rage about the situation on “Die For Me,” spitting: “Settle down, I’ll spell it out, it’s simple enough/I came around, I figured out, should follow my gut/I don’t play anymore, I went through your phone/And called the girls in your DMs and took all them home.” Trending Tucker Carlson Calls Trump ‘Demonic Force’ in New Legal Filing One of the Most Controversial Movies Ever Is Back in Theaters ‘If We Quit Trying, It All Goes in the Sh-tter’: David Crosby's Final Words of Wisdom This Christian ‘Prophet’ Backed Trump in 2020. Now He Says God Favors DeSantis

But they didn’t stop there. “And I know it’s been a while since the last time you heard from me/Grew into a savage and that’s why they gave this verse to me,” they added. “Turns out it shows ’cause they turn out at shows/I sold fifteen million copies of a break-up note.”

“Brought some strangers in our beds/And now you lost your right to privacy/Spilling all our secrets/When you thought they’d probably die with me,” Halsey rapped, only emphasizing the point now more than three years later as she prepares to pull even more skeletons out of the closet.