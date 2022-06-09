Halsey Finally Releases New Single ‘So Good’ After all That TikTok Drama With Her Label

After a long wait — and plenty of drama — Halsey has released their newest single, “So Good.”

The new track features the atmospheric rock-tinge that colored their latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, as she sings about a lost love that later returns. “Do I think about the one that got away/I know his name, I think about him every day,” she sings. “When you left, I thought you held her body closer/I never knew that you would tell her that it’s over/’Cause I’m all you think about and everywhere you look/I know it’s bad, but we could be so good.”

The road to release was filled with controversy after Halsey put their record label on blast on social media for allegedly refusing to put it out until they were able to “fake a viral moment” on TikTok. “Everything is marketing,” Halsey wrote in a TikTok that ironically went viral, as a portion of the new track played. “I just want to release music, man. And I deserve better tbh.”

In subsequent tweets and comments, Halsey — who aptly pointed out their eight years in the industry, 165 million records sold, and three Grammy nominations — said it wasn’t the idea of having to make TikToks that bothered her, but the vague instructions to post six videos that needed to hit an “imaginary goalpost of views” before the label would decide on a release date. “They just said I have to post tiktoks; they didn’t specifically say ‘about what’ so here I am,” Halsey wrote, noting that the music video for the single was “already done” as well.

After what appeared to be a “Nightmare” (pun intended) amount of back and forth with her label, Capitol Music, she was finally given a release date of June 9 and the label put out a statement, saying it “encourages open dialogue” and has “nothing but a desire to help each of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.”

A music video for “So Good” is expected on Friday.

Halsey’s last full-length album was 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which was executive produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.