Halsey Set to Host, Musical Guest on ‘SNL’ in February

Halsey will make her return to Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest on February 9th.

The NBC series revealed the booking Saturday night, and the “Without Me” singer shared the news about her upcoming appearance on social media (“holy fuck,” she tweeted) and teased her SNL host photo shoot.

“Feb 9. HOSTING & PERFORMING on @ nbcsnl ITS SATURDAY FUCKING NIGHT BABY,” the singer tweeted. “I am really [too] excited to sleep. life is absolutely wild. thank you guys for the support. it’s all the fuel my fire needs to make this 3rd album perfect. I’m jumping in circles every day.”

The singer born Ashley Frangipane made her SNL debut in January 2018 following the first leg of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour. She recently returned to the show in November to perform alongside musical guest Lil’ Wayne.

Halsey’s SNL appearance comes alongside news she unveiled earlier this week that she’s working on her third studio album.

The singer-songwriter is set to make history as both host and musical guest, joining the ranks of artists like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Drake, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

Halsey recently played herself in the Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born, posing as a musical presenter. While she has done voice work, Halsey has not yet acted on screen.