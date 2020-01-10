 Watch Halsey Channel Shania Twain in 'You Should Be Sad' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next 'The Good Place' Recap: A Whole New World Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Halsey Channel Shania Twain in ‘You Should Be Sad’ Video

The song is the latest release from her upcoming album Manic

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Halsey has dropped a new single, “You Should Be Sad,” along with an accompanying music video directed by Colin Tilley. In the clip, the singer heads to an underground country Western nightclub, where a lot of beautiful people are line dancing. The musician, wearing only a bikini and a cowboy hat, joins in as she sings the emotionally-wrought pop song. The video references several other female artists, from Lady Gaga to Shania Twain to Christina Aguilera.

“The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country,” Halsey shared on Twitter. “I wrote ‘YSBS’ on my living room floor on my guitar. Lots of time in Nashville too.” She added, “Every song has its own identity! I’ve always said ‘the album changes its mind as often as I do.'”

“You Should Be Sad” is the latest release from Halsey’s upcoming album Manic, set for release January 17th via Capitol Records. She has shared numerous tracks from the album so far, including “Suga’s Interlude,” featuring SUGA from BTS, “Finally // beautiful stranger,” “Graveyard,” “Without Me” and “clementine.”

Halsey will appear on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on January 25th alongside host Adam Driver. The North American leg of her Manic World Tour will kick off June 2nd in Seattle, Washington White River Amphitheatre. The trek includes stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. CHVRCHES, Omar Apollo, blackbear and PVRIS will support select dates of the tour.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.