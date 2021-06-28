 Halsey Announces New Album, Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - Rolling Stone
Halsey Announces New Album, Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power follows 2020’s Manic

Angie Martoccio

Halsey has announced her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The singer announced the record on social media, but did not include a release date or any additional details about the LP. The post did feature a snippet of a song, where Halsey sings, “All of this is temporary” over menacing instrumentation.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power marks Halsey’s fourth LP and will follow last year’s Manic. She officially canceled her tour earlier this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while days later she announced her pregnancy with Alev Aydin.

Reznor and Ross are coming off a busy 2020, during which they scored David Fincher’s Mank and the Disney Pixar film Soul — both of which earned the duo Oscar nominations for Best Original Score (Soul won the prize, netting the pair their second Academy Award). “[It’s] another thing that kind of doesn’t seem real in a year when everything starts to blur together,” Reznor said. “But we’re very grateful.”

