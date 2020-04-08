Halsey Donates 100,000 Masks to L.A. Hospitals Fighting COVID-19

Halsey has donated 100,000 masks to various hospitals in Los Angeles that are treating patients with COVID-19.

The singer wrote in Instagram: “Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self-isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference.”

The FDA-certified, 3-ply masks were sourced from a factory in Guangzhou, China, with the help of Orange International Inc., and will be distributed to “medical professionals and non-medical staff” at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.

“Please continue to stay home, if you can,” Halsey wrote. “If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need.”

She then provided a donation link for Give Directly, a non-profit that sends direct donations to families in need, and said she would be making a sizable donation herself.