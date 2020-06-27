 Watch Halsey and Marshmello's Colorful 'Be Kind' Video - Rolling Stone
Watch Halsey and Marshmello’s Colorful ‘Be Kind’ Video

Singer learned her choreography for quarantine-shot video over FaceTime

Halsey and Marshmello have shared the colorful new video for their collaborative single “Be Kind,” which the pair initially released May 1st.

The visual — shot during the COVID-19 isolation, as evidenced by its extensive use of green screen and artificial backgrounds — features Halsey dancing along to “Be Kind” in a warehouse apartment before she drifts off to sleep, only to wake up in an anime-inspired landscape. At video’s end, the singer confronts a probing robot piloted by the masked Marshmello.

Because the Hannah Lux Davis-directed visual was filmed during quarantine, Halsey learned the clever choreography courtesy of Dani Vitale via FaceTime. Halsey also served as her own makeup artist for the shoot.

In addition to the new music video, a pair of new “Be Kind” remixes, by Jacques Lu Cont and Surf Mesa, were released Friday.

On Thursday, Halsey announced plans to release her first collection of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could, in November. “I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarize how excited I am about this,” Halsey said of the book.

