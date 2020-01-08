Halsey Sets North American Leg of Manic World Tour

Halsey will embark this summer on the North American leg of her Manic World Tour, a trek in support of the singer’s upcoming third album Manic.

The 27-date jaunt of the nation’s outdoor venues begins June 2nd at Seattle’s White River Amphitheatre and concludes August 1st at Irvine, California’s FivePoint Amphiteatre. Along the way, Halsey will perform at famed venues like Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre, Queens, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks.

CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo (June 2 – July 5) and blackbear and PVRIS (July 12 – August 1) will serve as the tour’s opening acts.

Check out full ticket information at Halsey’s Manic World Tour site. All tickets purchased for the North American leg of the Manic World Tour will be accompanied by a CD copy of Manic, due out January 17th.

NORTH AMERICAN INSTALLMENT OF THE MANIC WORLD TOUR. ONSALE 1/17. ✨ left brain VS right brain. Come see how it feels…https://t.co/1ZvsEcb4s3 pic.twitter.com/1mAzefsY0J — h (@halsey) January 8, 2020

Halsey Tour Dates

June 2 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 4 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 6 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 7 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 16 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

July 5 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 15 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 1 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre