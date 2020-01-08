Halsey Sets North American Leg of Manic World Tour

Halsey will embark this summer on the North American leg of her Manic World Tour, a trek in support of the singer’s upcoming third album Manic.
The 27-date jaunt of the nation’s outdoor venues begins June 2nd at Seattle’s White River Amphitheatre and concludes August 1st at Irvine, California’s FivePoint Amphiteatre. Along the way, Halsey will perform at famed venues like Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre, Queens, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks.
CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo (June 2 – July 5) and blackbear and PVRIS (July 12 – August 1) will serve as the tour’s opening acts.
Check out full ticket information at Halsey’s Manic World Tour site. All tickets purchased for the North American leg of the Manic World Tour will be accompanied by a CD copy of Manic, due out January 17th.
NORTH AMERICAN INSTALLMENT OF THE MANIC WORLD TOUR. ONSALE 1/17. ✨ left brain VS right brain. Come see how it feels…https://t.co/1ZvsEcb4s3 pic.twitter.com/1mAzefsY0J
— h (@halsey) January 8, 2020
Halsey Tour Dates
June 2 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
June 4 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 6 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 7 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 16 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
July 5 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 15 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
July 18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 1 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre