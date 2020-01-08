 Halsey Sets North American Leg of Manic World Tour - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Halsey Sets North American Leg of Manic World Tour Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Halsey Sets North American Leg of Manic World Tour

27-date trek of nation’s amphitheaters includes stops at Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks and Forest Hills Stadium

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
HalseySwedish Idol, Stockholm, Sweden - 01 Nov 2019

Halsey will embark this summer on the North American leg of her Manic World Tour, a trek in support of the singer's upcoming album 'Manic.'

IBL/Shutterstock

Halsey will embark this summer on the North American leg of her Manic World Tour, a trek in support of the singer’s upcoming third album Manic.

The 27-date jaunt of the nation’s outdoor venues begins June 2nd at Seattle’s White River Amphitheatre and concludes August 1st at Irvine, California’s FivePoint Amphiteatre. Along the way, Halsey will perform at famed venues like Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre, Queens, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks.

CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo (June 2 – July 5) and blackbear and PVRIS (July 12 – August 1) will serve as the tour’s opening acts.

Check out full ticket information at Halsey’s Manic World Tour site. All tickets purchased for the North American leg of the Manic World Tour will be accompanied by a CD copy of Manic, due out January 17th.

Halsey Tour Dates

June 2 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
June 4 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 6 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 7 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 16 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 27 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
July 5 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 15 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
July 18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 1 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.