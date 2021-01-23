Halsey Cancels Manic World Tour: ‘Safety Is the Priority’

Halsey announced Friday that her Manic World Tour, scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, has officially been canceled.

“Safety is the priority. I wish things were different,” the singer tweeted Friday. “I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again.”

The North American leg of the singer’s Manic Tour in support of her 2020 LP was scheduled to begin in June 2020. However, with a return to semi-normalcy not forecasted for several more months, Halsey opted to cancel the tour in order to refund fans’ tickets.

“Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates,” Halsey wrote in a statement to fans. “I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately.”

Halsey told fans to be on the lookout for an email with refund information. Halsey did manage to perform a dozen Manic Tour shows in Europe pre-pandemic, but the North American dates were postponed to summer 2021 prior to their cancellation.

The singer added, “This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons. I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.”