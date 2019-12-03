Halsey’s ‘Manic’ Tracklist Includes BTS’ Suga, Alanis Morissette

Halsey announced the tracklist for Manic, her upcoming third studio album, on Tuesday, and it features some familiar faces. Notably, Alanis Morissette and the South Korean artist Suga of the band BTS will be featured on the LP, which drops January 17th.

The pop star shared the news in a 20-second Twitter video, showing her scribbling down the tracklist by hand.

The album will feature 16 songs, including three guest interludes from Morissette, Suga and Florida rapper Dominic Fike, with whom Halsey collaborated on “Phone Numbers.”

Among the other titles announced are previous singles “Graveyard” and Halsey’s highest charting song to date, “Without Me,” released last year.

As part of the Manic rollout, Halsey has kept herself busy with a string of award show performances at the American Music Awards, Country Music Awards (alongside Lady Antebellum), MTV European Music Awards and more. She’s also collaborated with BTS (“Boy With Luv“) and Yungblood (“11 Minutes“). In October, Halsey surprised fans on her 25th birthday when she released the video for her song “Clementine,” also featured on the Manic tracklist.