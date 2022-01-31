Halsey’s ‘Love and Power’ Tour Only Hitting Outdoor Venues

Halsey is gearing up to get back on the road for the first time since their Manic world tour was cut short in early 2020. Now, the singer is returning for a tour of North America hitting solely outdoor venues in support of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.
The aptly titled Love and Power tour will kick off at the iThink Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 17 and stretch through July 9, when it will conclude with a show at Irvine, California’s FivePoint Amphitheater. Ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 4.
Joining Halsey on the Love and Power tour for select dates will be Beabadoobee, Pinkpantheress, the Marías, Abby Roberts, and Wolf Alice. A number of shows on the tour, including stops in New York, Alabama, and Wisconsin, double as festival appearances. Last week, it was announced that Halsey would headline Governors Ball in New York on June 11.
The tour also marks Halsey’s first complete collection of shows to be announced since they gave birth to their first child last year. Having publicly documented their experience with pregnancy and endometriosis over the course of their career, the singer opened up on the press cycle for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power about how finally reaching this milestone goal came with stigma for the future of their career.
“I think that the weight of … a female artist [is] deciphering time as not your enemy, when you’ve been taught for so long to think that it is. ‘Don’t get too old. Don’t get pregnant because then you can’t go on tour,’” Halsey told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “It’s really nice to be able to look at time as an ally, where for me time has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s allowed me to grow and allowed me to heal and allowed me to develop.”
Halsey Love and Power Tour Dates
May 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
May 19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
May 24 – Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
May 27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 29 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 1 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 8 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 11 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
June 16 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
June 18 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
July 3 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 6 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre