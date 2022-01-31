 Halsey Schedules Outdoor 'Love and Power' Tour For Summer 2022 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch: Lil’ Kim, Mase and Jadakiss Hit the Stage for DJ Cassidy 'Pass the Mic Live' Event
Home Music Music News

Halsey’s ‘Love and Power’ Tour Only Hitting Outdoor Venues

The singer will be joined on select dates by Beabadoobee, Pinkpantheress, the Marías, Abby Roberts, and Wolf Alice

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
Halsey26th MTV EMA, Show, Seville, Spain - 03 Nov 2019Halsey26th MTV EMA, Show, Seville, Spain - 03 Nov 2019

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Halsey is gearing up to get back on the road for the first time since their Manic world tour was cut short in early 2020. Now, the singer is returning for a tour of North America hitting solely outdoor venues in support of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

The aptly titled Love and Power tour will kick off at the iThink Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 17 and stretch through July 9, when it will conclude with a show at Irvine, California’s FivePoint Amphitheater. Ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 4.

Joining Halsey on the Love and Power tour for select dates will be Beabadoobee, Pinkpantheress, the Marías, Abby Roberts, and Wolf Alice. A number of shows on the tour, including stops in New York, Alabama, and Wisconsin, double as festival appearances. Last week, it was announced that Halsey would headline Governors Ball in New York on June 11.

Related Stories

Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole Tapped to Headline Governors Ball 2022
Lil Nas X, 'The Sex Lives of College Girls, 'Tick, Tick ... BOOM!' Nominated for GLAAD Media Awards

Related Stories

The Young Americans paying tribute to Richard Rodgers in the late Seventies
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time

The tour also marks Halsey’s first complete collection of shows to be announced since they gave birth to their first child last year. Having publicly documented their experience with pregnancy and endometriosis over the course of their career, the singer opened up on the press cycle for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power about how finally reaching this milestone goal came with stigma for the future of their career.

“I think that the weight of … a female artist [is] deciphering time as not your enemy, when you’ve been taught for so long to think that it is. ‘Don’t get too old. Don’t get pregnant because then you can’t go on tour,’” Halsey told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “It’s really nice to be able to look at time as an ally, where for me time has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s allowed me to grow and allowed me to heal and allowed me to develop.”

Halsey Love and Power Tour Dates

May 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
May 19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
May 24 – Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
May 27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 29 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 1 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 8 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 11 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
June 16 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
June 18 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
July 3 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 6 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 9 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

In This Article: Halsey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.