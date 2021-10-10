Watch Halsey, Lindsey Buckingham Perform ‘Darling’ on ‘SNL’

In her fourth SNL appearance as musical guest, Halsey was joined onstage by singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham for a stunning performance of “Darling” — an acoustic ballad from the singer’s latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Halsey also delivered a fiery performance of their lead single “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God.” In it, she commanded the stage in a leather bodysuit against a futuristic backdrop.

halsey’s vocals…. she is a god pic.twitter.com/ZZvfMuDisa — RUBY 🖤 (@17MINUTESX) October 10, 2021

Halsey has frequented SNL the past few years. She pulled double duty as host and musical guest back in 2019, becoming the 38th entertainer to handle both roles. The singer made their SNL debut in 2018 performing the single “Bad At Love” from her sophomore album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. Then, G-Eazy joined them onstage for “Him & I” from the rapper’s fifth studio album The Beautiful & The Damned.

The singer released her third studio album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power in August. Produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the LP chronicles the beauty and pain of motherhood. “The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully,” they said of the record on Instagram.

Alongside the record, Halsey also shared an hour-long IMAX movie, which grossed nearly $1 million at the box office during its limited theatrical release in August. The concept film, described as an “evocative, horror-tinged fairytale,” will be available to stream via HBO Max starting October 7.