Halsey, Lady Antebellum Perform ‘Graveyard’/’What If I Never Get Over You’ Medley at CMAs

Halsey joined Lady Antebellum onstage at the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday night, performing a medley of Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You” with her latest hit, “Graveyard.”

With Dave Haywood on piano, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley led “What If I Never Get Over You,” beautifully harmonizing the first verse; Halsey joined them on the second. At the song’s end, the pop star began playing her guitar and led into her song “Graveyard.” On the chorus, she was joined by Scott and Kelley, who made a powerful case for a potential Lady Antebellum cover of the song.

Halsey performed “Graveyard” earlier this month at the MTV EMAs, and also performed a duet of it with Avril Lavigne at her annual Halloween party. The song is from her upcoming album Manic, out January 17th.

Lady Antebellum will be releasing their latest album, Ocean, this Friday. In addition to “What If I Never Get Over You,” the trio have shared the record’s title track as well as the song “Pictures.”