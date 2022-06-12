Watch Halsey Cover Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ at 2022 Governors Ball

Halsey covered Kate Bush’s resurgent “Running Up That Hill” during their headlining set Saturday at the Governors Ball Festival in Queens, New York.

Towards the end of Halsey’s set, the singer unleashed a faithful rendition of the 1985 single that’s enjoying a renewed run atop singles charts worldwide thanks to its placement on the latest season of Stranger Things.

“Truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world,” Halsey tweeted of “Running Up That Hill” after her performance. “I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this.”

Halsey’s Gov Ball set also included the debut performance of their new single “So Good“:

Bush previously issued a rare statement acknowledging the sudden interest in the Hounds of Love track, and earlier this week as the single continued to climb in popularity — including Number Two on the U.K. charts, besting its previous peak of Number Three upon its original release in 1985 — Bush again commented on the song’s newfound impact with a younger generation.

“How utterly brilliant! It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening since the release of the first part of the Stranger Things new series. So many young people who love the show, discovering the song for the first time,” Bush wrote on her official site.

“The response to Running Up That Hill is something that has had its own energy and volition. A direct relationship between the shows and their audience and one that has stood completely outside of the music business. We’ve all been astounded to watch the track explode!”