×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Hear Halsey Tap Juice WRLD for Stirring 'Without Me' Remix Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Halsey Tap Juice WRLD for Stirring ‘Without Me’ Remix

New version arrives as track becomes pop singer’s first solo Number One

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Halsey on the catwalkVictoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, New York, USA - 08 Nov 2018

Halsey unveiled a new version of her hit song, 'Without Me,' featuring rising rapper Juice WRLD.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Halsey has tapped rising rapper Juice WRLD to add a new verse to her hit single, “Without Me.”

The track finds Juice WRLD slotting himself easily into the gauzy, somber grove of “Without Me.” He matches Halsey’s potent lyrics about a brutal break-up with an anguished verse of his own that culminates with lines, “I still hate it when you’re not there/ I know I should, I know I should, but no I don’t care.”

The new version of “Without Me” arrives the same week that the song is set to claim the Number One spot on the Billboard Hot 100. While Halsey previously scored a Number One with the Chainsmokers for their 2016 collaboration, “Closer,” “Without Me” marks her first chart-topper as a solo artist.

Halsey is also set to release a seven-inch vinyl single of “Without Me.” The A-side will boast the original version of the song, while the b-side will boast the Illenium Remix, which was released last November. Pre-orders are available now and will come with instant downloads of both tracks, plus the Juice WRLD collaboration.

Halsey’s last full-length album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, arrived in 2017. As for Juice WRLD, the “Without Me” remix marks his first offering of the new year following a breakout 2018, during which he released his debut album, Goodbye and Good Riddance, as well as Wrld on Drugs, a collaborative mixtape with Future.

In This Article: Halsey, Juice WRLD

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad