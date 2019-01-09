Hear Halsey Tap Juice WRLD for Stirring ‘Without Me’ Remix

Halsey has tapped rising rapper Juice WRLD to add a new verse to her hit single, “Without Me.”

The track finds Juice WRLD slotting himself easily into the gauzy, somber grove of “Without Me.” He matches Halsey’s potent lyrics about a brutal break-up with an anguished verse of his own that culminates with lines, “I still hate it when you’re not there/ I know I should, I know I should, but no I don’t care.”

The new version of “Without Me” arrives the same week that the song is set to claim the Number One spot on the Billboard Hot 100. While Halsey previously scored a Number One with the Chainsmokers for their 2016 collaboration, “Closer,” “Without Me” marks her first chart-topper as a solo artist.

Halsey is also set to release a seven-inch vinyl single of “Without Me.” The A-side will boast the original version of the song, while the b-side will boast the Illenium Remix, which was released last November. Pre-orders are available now and will come with instant downloads of both tracks, plus the Juice WRLD collaboration.

Halsey’s last full-length album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, arrived in 2017. As for Juice WRLD, the “Without Me” remix marks his first offering of the new year following a breakout 2018, during which he released his debut album, Goodbye and Good Riddance, as well as Wrld on Drugs, a collaborative mixtape with Future.