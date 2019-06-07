Watch Halsey Perform a Smoldering Rendition of Jonas Brothers’ ‘Sucker’

Halsey transformed Jonas Brothers’ pop-rock song into a smoldering, jazzy ballad for her rendition of “Sucker.” The singer performed the cover on Thursday for a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session.

Halsey gently swayed as she sang the song about diving head first into infatuation. Moving between sultry soul intonations and raspy deliveries, Halsey emotively conveyed the lust behind the lyrics during her saxophone-tipped version.

Jonas Brothers approved of Halsey’s take. They gave the singer props on social media, thanking her for the cover and describing her rendition as “amazing” and “incredible” in a video. “That #Sucker cover on @BBCR1 was so sick,” they tweeted. “We love you!!” Halsey responded to their kudos, saying, “I love you guys too!!!!! And I love this song! Thank you!!!!!!!!”

😍😍😍 I love you guys too!!!!! And I love this song! Thank you!!!!!!!! https://t.co/XiSvi3Zt7x — h (@halsey) June 6, 2019

She also delivered a ballad-styled version of her latest single, the feminist anthem “Nightmare,” during the session. The singer is slated to perform during iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada in September.