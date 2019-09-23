 Emmys 2019: Halsey Performs ‘Time After Time’ for In Memoriam Tribute – Rolling Stone
See Halsey Perform ‘Time After Time’ for In Memoriam Tribute at 2019 Emmys

Pop star helped honor Tim Conway, Penny Marshall and more

Halsey performs onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Halsey performs onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As part of the In Memoriam tribute at the 2019 Emmy Awards ceremony, Halsey performed a piano rendition of the Cyndi Lauper’s classic “Time After Time,” over a presentation of television entertainers who had passed away earlier this year. Introduced by actress Regina King, the pop star helped honor Katherine Helmond, Tim Conway, Gloria Vanderbilt, Penny Marshall, Luke Perry, Peter Fonda, Stan Lee, Rip Torn, and many more familiar faces from the silver screen.

Earlier this month, Halsey released a time-lapse audio visualizer for her song “Graveyard,” to appear on her forthcoming album Manic, due out January 17th. She also made a guest appearance on Post Malone’s most recent album Hollywood’s Bleeding – on the track “Die For Me” – along with Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Ozzy Osbourne, Future, Swae Lee, Young Thug, SZA, Lil Baby, Da Baby and more. She made the cover of Rolling Stone in July with an accompanying profile.

