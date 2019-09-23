See Halsey Perform ‘Time After Time’ for In Memoriam Tribute at 2019 Emmys

As part of the In Memoriam tribute at the 2019 Emmy Awards ceremony, Halsey performed a piano rendition of the Cyndi Lauper’s classic “Time After Time,” over a presentation of television entertainers who had passed away earlier this year. Introduced by actress Regina King, the pop star helped honor Katherine Helmond, Tim Conway, Gloria Vanderbilt, Penny Marshall, Luke Perry, Peter Fonda, Stan Lee, Rip Torn, and many more familiar faces from the silver screen.

Performing for the In Memoriam segment is such a huge honor! I'm so happy for Halsey being asked to do this! 😭😭😭😭😭 #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/oSDd6GOOSV — Jasmine 💙 Fangirl (@FiftyHalseyTwin) September 23, 2019

Earlier this month, Halsey released a time-lapse audio visualizer for her song “Graveyard,” to appear on her forthcoming album Manic, due out January 17th. She also made a guest appearance on Post Malone’s most recent album Hollywood’s Bleeding – on the track “Die For Me” – along with Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Ozzy Osbourne, Future, Swae Lee, Young Thug, SZA, Lil Baby, Da Baby and more. She made the cover of Rolling Stone in July with an accompanying profile.