Halsey Announces ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ IMAX Film

Halsey has released the trailer for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, an hour-long IMAX feature film that will star the singer in the lead role and feature music from her upcoming album of the same name.

Written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley, the film takes its fantasy-inspired visual cues from something between Game of Thrones and Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, with Halsey — who was pregnant with her first child at the time of filming — incorporating themes of motherhood and mysticism into its storyline.

Select cities and theaters where the film will screen are to be announced. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 3th for IMAX showings.

Halsey will release the album version of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power on August 27th via Capitol Records. The LP sees the singer collaborating for the first time with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who recently won their second Academy Award for Best Original Score for Soul (they were also nominated in the same category for Mank). Earlier this month, Halsey revealed the cover art for the album, which was also influenced by medieval artwork and specifically the “Madonna and Whore” complex.

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.”